Microsoft will hold a Windows and Surface event on October 7

Microsoft is hosting an event in San Francisco on October 7 on "how local AI will shape the next chapter of the PC." Coming only a few months after NVIDIA announced its first system-on-a-chip for Windows, the NVIDIA RTX Spark, the event seems like the perfect opportunity to share more information about the Surface Laptop Ultra it will power.

Lending credence to the idea, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and Microsoft Executive Vice President of Windows + Devices Pavan Davuluri will be in attendance at the event. According to Microsoft, the trio is expected to share the "latest innovations across Windows, NVIDIA RTX Spark, Surface and the broader PC ecosystem."

Allowing AI agents to handle an increasing amount of normal computer work is a key part of Microsoft and NVIDIA's shared vision for the future of computing. Microsoft has already publicly shown off new hardware that could be part of that future in the form of its Project Solara devices, but computers that are powerful enough to run AI models locally should also do the trick. The Surface Laptop Ultra, using NVIDIA's RTX Spark platform, seems designed for that exact kind of workflow.

Microsoft announced the laptop in June 2026, without sharing details of its availability. Other laptop manufacturers have also introduced their own RTX Spark devices, but we still have no idea how much these things will cost. Microsoft's event could be just the place to finalize all those plans.