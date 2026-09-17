An iOS 27 bug can temporarily freeze your iPhone

If you're here because your newly updated iPhone suddenly froze while you were using it, don't panic. There's an iOS 27 bug that can temporarily freeze your phone if you happen to do a series of swipes. As 9to5Mac notes, it's not going to ruin your device permanently, and you can get out of by doing a force restart. A force reboot is the first thing you should do when you're troubleshooting issues with any device, as it will clear your RAM and close programs that could be causing you problems.

Since your iPhone is frozen, and you can't access the power icon, you'll have to press and quickly release the volume up button and then do the same with the volume down button. Afterward, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears, and you know your phone is going through a restart. Take note that you may have to press on that button for more than 10 seconds.

In case you haven't encountered the bug yet and were wondering how it's triggered, it's by swiping down the Notification Center and the Control Center in quick succession. You'll then see buttons and icons stuck at the top of the screen, and you'll find your iPhone unable to register your swipes and taps. Apple will likely roll out a fix for this in the future, but for now, you may want to memorize our instructions for force restarts above.