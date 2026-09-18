Apple Watch Ultra 4 vs. Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Comparing their features, durability and displays

Here's where we get into the meat and potatoes of what these devices can do and what makes each of them unique.

Apple has updated the Watch Ultra 4 with a new sensor system that brings more tracking options and to the wearable. The highlight here is more accurate heart rate sensing with measurements taken every five seconds. There's also a new pedometer that Apple said should bring more accuracy to step tracking. The Ultra 4 can use Apple's new Readiness app, which aggregates health stats like recent activity and sleep score to gauge how prepared the wearer is for that day's actions. This smartwatch generation is also accompanied by a new Health app from Apple that is slated for release later this year.

Samsung has also recently overhauled the data available in its Samsung Health app. The Vitals menu offers daily reads on key biomarkers to better alert the wearer to deviations from their baseline. There are several options for monitoring heart health, including daily blood pressure estimates and a Heart Health Score. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 also has a few more unique offerings among wearables, such as antioxidant readings (although our review found those to be a mixed bag in terms of effectiveness) and a Trail Run mode that includes very useful hydration guidance.

On the safety side, both devices are capable of Emergency SOS calls in the appropriate situations. They also have alert sirens and fall detection, and Apple's watch also has crash detection.

Here's the full list of health and wellness tools offered by each model:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Energy Score

Sleep Apnea

Bedtime Guidance

High Stress Alert

Fitness Index

Trail run

Daily Cardio Load

Running Coach

Vitals

Heart Health Score

Personalized Heart Rate Zone

Personalized Functional Threshold Power

AGEs Index

Blood Pressure

ECG

Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification

Antioxidant

Body Composition

Cycle Tracking

Hearing Protection

Apple Watch Ultra 4