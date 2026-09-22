Improve your Roku TV's image quality by changing these settings

Modern TVs ship with several picture modes, but some are objectively more accurate than others. Some higher-end models even go as far as offering a Filmmaker mode that disables much of the TV's image quality tweaks and post-processing. But if your TV lacks a calibrated or Filmmaker mode, you should be able to manually tweak several settings to improve the image quality.

You'll find these picture modes on your Roku TV by pressing the * (star) button on your remote and selecting Picture Settings. If it doesn't appear, start playing something first. You should find three options here: Display Brightness, Picture Mode, and Customize picture.

Starting with Picture mode: choosing Standard or Movie will offer the best accuracy, while Vivid will boost color saturation, brightness and contrast. While manufacturers often use Vivid mode to emphasize their TVs in showrooms, the image almost always seems more exaggerated than it should to my eyes. Between Standard and Movie modes, the latter will have less image processing and skew slightly warmer in color temperature. Finally, Roku Smart Picture will try to detect what's on display and pick the right picture mode for it.

You could stop after picking a picture mode, but also have the option to further dial in specific settings like brightness, contrast and sharpness in the Customize picture menu. The Backlight setting does what it suggests; a higher value (greater intensity) is generally better for bright rooms. You'll want to adjust the other settings gradually, depending on what looks good to your eyes.

For instance, a higher contrast or sharpness value isn't always better, as the latter can make the picture look overly processed. I'd recommend increasing or decreasing these levels in small increments, then watching something to see how they look in practice. If you need guidance, you should be able to find recommended calibration guides for your model online, which gives you a baseline to work from.