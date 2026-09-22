Beats 360 vs Sony WH-1000XM6: How these high-end wireless headphones compare

Despite both being premium headphones, they look quite different. The Beats 360 take a new, sportier approach while keeping the colorful identity that Beats is known for. It's a mostly plastic build, with a stainless steel arch for smoother adjustments and rotating ear cups. They're quite light at 294 grams, but not as light as the 1000XM6, which weigh only 254 grams.

In terms of design, Sony took a different approach with the WH-1000XM6. It's also entirely made of plastic, but it looks much more understated, rugged and comes in more muted colors. The WH-1000XM6 also features swiveling ear cups and an easily adjustable headband. The ear cushions on Sony headphones are made of synthetic leather, and that's your only option. Meanwhile, Beats is going all out on customization — not only are there brighter colors available, but you can also mix and match ear cushions and headbands. The cushions are also available in two different materials: One is made of fabric for greater comfort, while the other uses eco-friendly leather for a more premium look.

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The storage cases are also quite different. The Sony WH-1000XM6 comes with a hard-shell case that better protects the headphones when you're traveling. Not only that, but you can store the headphones folded up, which helps make the case more compact. The Beats 360, on the other hand, comes in a gym-bag-style pouch. It works for carrying your headphones around and it also has a cool magnetic closure, but it isn't as convenient or protective.