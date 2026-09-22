How far away should you sit from your computer monitor or laptop?

Whether you work from home or are at the office full-time, you should have a proper computer setup: organized desk, comfortable office chair, proper lighting, and useful accessories. Once you have the gear, you need to position everything for the best ergonomic experience. This includes having your display eye-level at the proper distance away from your face. But what is that distance?

The answer depends on the size of your monitor, but the simplest guidance to follow is the arm's length rule. To meet this, simply stretch out your arm and position the monitor that length away from your body, such that your fingers are able to touch the screen. The proper view also requires having the right height and tilt, which we'll discuss (along with more specific rules for smaller- or larger-than-average monitors).

The reason to keep the monitor at a good distance is to prevent eye strain and fatigue. You don't want it to be so far away that you squint or strain to see properly. On the other end, you should also avoid leaning forward, which can aggravate your neck and back and lead to poor posture habits.