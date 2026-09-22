Why are some songs grayed out on Apple Music (And how to fix it)

There's nothing better than listening to your favorite album, which is why it's so unsettling when tracks stop playing on your Apple device. And when you take a look at the track listing, you may find some of your tracks are grayed out. What's happening?

Often this is because your device is offline. Typically, you'll regain access once you get online again.

Licensing is another common cause. The music industry is built around a territorial licensing system, with labels owning different rights and then selling them or staggering release schedules –- sometimes even on AI-generated tracks.

This territorial licensing model means artists or labels sometimes remove tracks from Apple Music's catalog, or don't make them available in a specific region at all. When that happens, the song will not be available and will appear grayed out. There is nothing you or Apple can do about that.

How to check if it is a licensing problem

To check if a track's licensing has been revoked, open Apple Music/iTunes, click Songs in the sidebar, right-click the column headers, (where it says Name), and check the box for Cloud Status, which shows:

No Longer Available: Track likely removed by artist or label

Track likely removed by artist or label Exclamation mark (!): A local sync issue

A local sync issue Waiting: Sync is incomplete

There are other causes that the following guide will help you address.