Apple Music will reportedly label any AI-made tracks later this year

Variety reports that Apple is working on a "Made With AI" tag to use in its Apple Music service. The publication says that this label will be required if "a material portion of the content" involved use of generative AI. There's no publicly known timeline for when the tags will begin appearing or if there's a more precise definition of what use cases will merit the label. We've reached out to Apple for confirmation of this upcoming feature and will update if we receive a response.

Earlier this year, Apple added support for Transparency Tags, which allowed AI-generated tracks to be marked accordingly so listeners would know what they were hearing. However, the move seemed a bit half-hearted since that designation is only applied at labels' and distributors' discretion. It appears that this new policy will create a more formal requirement for AI labeling.

Generative AI has caused a lot of upheaval across creative fields, and music is no exception. Last month, several major labels called for prohibiting slop from being included in global music charts. This year has also seen interesting stats and tools to identify gen-AI music emerging from, of all places, the niche streaming service Deezer. Other streaming platforms have varied in how aggressively they are trying to de-influence or embrace AI.