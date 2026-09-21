Bungie leaders now say the studio's 'not done with Destiny'

After a difficult few months, leaders at game studio Bungie have shared some insights about the next stages for the company. Poria Torkan, studio head for Bungie, and Josh Deane, head of product and general manager of Marathon, discussed the next steps for both the company and its projects in a video and accompanying blog post. The pair addressed how its recent work has fallen short of expectations in different ways, whether it was the limited reach of Marathon or the player dissatisfaction with the latest expansions for Destiny 2.

Despite an announcement in May that the team would end active development on Destiny 2 and the news of team layoffs in June, the new line from Bungie is that the group is that "we are not done with Destiny." For starters, Bungie will begin reviving content from Destiny 2 that had been taken away. It's a reversal from the strategy it adopted in 2020 to send gameplay and activities that were less popular into the vault, a move that was not well-received by many fans. "We cannot change the decision we made, but we can acknowledge its impact and do the work to make it right by restoring these important parts of Destiny's history," the post reads. The team promised that it will be working to restore the Destiny community's trust and will have more updates on the unvaulting efforts over the coming months. One of Bungie's new core commitments is to "build a stronger long-term future for Destiny, while honoring and restoring its past."

When it comes to Marathon, the dev team had recently shared its roadmap for the remainder of 2026. The latest blog post doesn't have many details about the longer-term strategy, other than to note more broadly that "we're going to anchor on what makes Marathon special but evolve it beyond the genre constraints we placed on it. We're going to expand Marathon to a deeper survival experience, that gives players more ways to take on this dangerous alien world." It's unclear exactly what that will entail.

Considering former studio head Justin Truman stepped down over the summer after about a year at the helm, fans will have to see what this new leadership has in store. Bungie is hardly the first studio that has had a public reckoning with its communities, and it won't be the last. Hopefully the team is able to bounce back with aplomb.