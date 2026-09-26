Sleep mode vs. shutdown: Which is better to use daily for your MacBook?

Shutting down your Mac is like turning off any other computer. During the process, every app closes, the operating system is shut down and RAM is cleared. To ensure a proper shutdown on your MacBook, don't close the lid until the screen is off. Apple's guidance states that closing the lid during the shutdown process can cause it to start more slowly next time. Once it's fully shut down, the system is not drawing any power. You must open the lid or press the power button to turn the machine back on.

When you do a normal shutdown by clicking Shut Down from the Apple menu at the top-left, a one-minute countdown runs to allow you to cancel the action if you change your mind. Also on this window is a Reopen windows when logging back in box; check this, and when you reboot, macOS will relaunch the same apps you had open before shutting down. If you're sure you want to shut down, hold the Option key when you click Shut Down to bypass the countdown. This will try to shut down apps gracefully, but you won't get a prompt asking you to save changes if an app's automatic save has trouble.

If needed, you can also Restart from the Apple menu. Restarting is good when an app or the entire system is acting up, but that process doesn't fully power off the machine's components. Thus, if you need to completely cut power to troubleshoot accessories or similar, a full shutdown is better. This is unlike Windows, where the Fast Startup option means shutting down isn't a full power cycle by default and restarting is more thorough.

On your MacBook, the Touch ID button at the top-right (or Power button on older models) will lock your computer if you press it quickly while the computer is on. Let it sit locked for a while on battery, and it will go to sleep. Pressing and holding it for several seconds will force a shutdown, which you should only do if the entire system is unresponsive. You'll lose any unsaved work.