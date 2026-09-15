Are older MacBooks still worth buying in 2026?

If you're looking to save some money by buying an older, used MacBook, your main question shouldn't be how cheap it is — it should be whether its performance and software will justify the cost. An older MacBook is a solid way to save some money in 2026, especially given the price explosion for anything with RAM and storage. A MacBook with an M-series chip will more than cover basic computing needs and, more importantly, continue to receive macOS releases. Apple's macOS 27 compatibility list includes MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon dating back to 2020.

Intel-based MacBooks, however, are a different story. Apple started transitioning to its own silicon in 2020 and hasn't sold Intel-based MacBooks since 2021. And the upcoming macOS 27 Golden Gate won't work on Intel Macs at all. For those still rocking MacBooks released prior to M-Series, you can expect additional security patches for the final supported version of macOS and little more.

A barebones M1 MacBook Air is still a solid option for browsing, streaming and most of the basic things you can do on a laptop. You can still find them at a reasonable price, especially renewed or refurbished models from a trustworthy retailer.