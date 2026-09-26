This app lets you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone

Whether the iPhone is the best smartphone around is debatable, but what's undeniable is how well Apple has nailed the products that surround it. The AirPods continue to dominate the truly wireless earbuds market, and the Apple Watch remains one of the most polished smartwatch experiences you can get. Unfortunately, Apple's accessories work best when you have an iPhone to go along with them. In fact, the Apple Watch straight up doesn't work with Android.

I recently moved to a OnePlus device only to realize that I have to carry my iPhone around just for my Apple Watch to stay useful. Then I stumbled upon Merge Watch — an app that claims to bridge the gap and let me pair my Apple Watch with an Android phone. People have found workarounds in the past to make this happen as well, but they require the cellular version of the Apple Watch. At this point, you're using two devices that don't talk to each other.

You do need to first activate your Apple Watch with an iPhone. You then install the Merge Watch app on both your Apple Watch via its App Store and on your Android device via the Play Store. Launch the app on both devices and grant it the required permissions — it asks for Bluetooth permissions, health data, notification access and battery optimization exceptions. Tap your phone's name on your Apple Watch and confirm the pairing request by typing in the six-digit code on your phone.

Health data is synced with Google Fit and takes a while to show up when you first set up the app. Assuming the setup process went smoothly, your Android phone and your Apple Watch should now be able to talk to one another.