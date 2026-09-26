Is your Roku TV talking to you? Here's why and how to turn it off

But if you're not someone who normally benefits from having a screen reader, you most likely triggered it by accident with the Roku remote. By default, the remote has a screen reader shortcut that turns on when you press the Options button (the one with the little star) four times in a row.

It's the kind of shortcut that can be easily activated if the remote slips between the couch cushions or if any four-legged furry friends manage to step on it. Fortunately, it's pretty simple to turn off the screen reader as well: just press Options four more times.

You can also turn the feature off using Roku's menu screen by following these steps.

1. Press the Home button on the remote.

2. Open Settings.

3. Open Accessibility.

4. Scroll down to Screen Reader, then select Off.