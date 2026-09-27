How powerful of a power bank do you need to safely charge a laptop?

While most good power banks can theoretically extend your laptop's runtime by providing a small amount of charge, a proper laptop power bank will store enough energy and charge faster than the battery drains. Two values explain the experience you'll have: watt-hours (Wh) for capacity and watts (W) for output. Power banks provide their capacities in milliamp-hours (mAh), but for a proper measure of capacity across devices (especially for a higher-drain device like a laptop), you need to multiply this value by the voltage to get the true amount of energy stored in watt-hours.

Most power banks store energy in lithium-ion cells at about 3.7 volts (V). Watts are equal to volts times amperes, and you must divide the mAh count by 1,000 since 1,000 mAh is one amp. So for example, a 10,000 mAh bank stores roughly 37Wh (3.7V x 10Ah) before conversion loss. Doubling the mAh doubles the Wh as long as voltage stays consistent, so a 20,000 mAh bank is about 74Wh.

Next, you need to know the Wh rating of your laptop's battery, which you should be able to find on the manufacturer's website. Without a wattmeter, it's difficult to know how much power your laptop uses on average, so we can estimate it by dividing the Wh capacity by how many hours the battery lasts. For example, a 70Wh battery that runs for 5 hours is averaging 14W of power usage. Of course, the instantaneous power usage differs based on what you're doing (scrolling a PDF uses far less energy than rendering video).

Using modern MacBooks as an illustration, their batteries are rated from ~37Wh (MacBook Neo) up to 100Wh (16-inch MacBook Pro). That means charging your MacBook with a 10,000 mAh (37Wh) bank won't even provide a full top-up in most cases. And the capacity doesn't tell you how fast the charging happens.