Why letting Claude clean your TV's bloatware isn't the best idea

Many users are looking for ways to decrease the amount of unused software stored on their Smart TVs. In Cobanov's case, he opened the developer options on his Android TV, and then told Claude to connect and debloat it. His Claude prompt, which he published in full online, commanded the agent not to uninstall anything, but instead disable unused applications, shorten animation durations, and keep a record of all actions for later review.

Cobanov also disabled Google TV's home screen, which he said is largely full of ads and "recommended for you" content. He instead installed FLauncher, a free and open source app available on the Play store that simply displays a grid of the TV's apps.

"The big payoff was that the TV now runs smoother than when it was new, four years ago," Cobanov posted on X, adding that it did this all without root access.

While Cobanov did include some guard rails in his prompt to prevent Claude from over-stepping and disabling important applications, users should be careful if following his lead. Giving Claude full debugging access risks making your TV unstable or unusable — AI is prone to mistakes, and if it hallucinates or makes a wrong move, you may risk disabling a critical component. If key packages are uninstalled or disabled, your TV may be unable to undergo system updates in the future. What's more, AI prompts can also be hacked by malicious actors.