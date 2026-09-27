Why you should avoid holding down your PC's power button

If you've ever experienced a completely frozen computer, or even just had to abruptly rush away from it and wanted to shut it down before leaving, you've probably held down your PC's power button. Of course, manually shutting down or restarting your PC occasionally can be beneficial, but only when done via the proper procedure. If your computer isn't prepared to shut down, you risk permanently damaging it.

Sometimes, cutting power to your PC is an occurrence that can't be helped, like in the instance of a power outage — though in that case, damage can still be mitigated — or an incurable freeze up. Outside of that, it's good practise to avoid a forced shutdown whenever possible for a number of important reasons.