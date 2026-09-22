Why it's important to unplug your PC during a power outage

Power outages don't usually come with a schedule. And when one hits, most people focus on finding the nearest flashlight rather than thinking about their electronics. But if your PC is still plugged into the wall when the lights come back, it could be in danger.

Many assume that a PC (unwillingly) shutting down is enough to keep it safe during an outage, but it isn't. Even a powered-off computer remains connected to your home's electrical wiring, and that connection is exactly how damage occurs. PCs are particularly vulnerable, since components like the motherboard, RAM and SSD are built with delicate circuits that are sensitive to unexpected voltage spikes.

The scale of risk is worth understanding. When power cuts unexpectedly, whether due to grid overload, equipment failure or a tripped breaker, the electrical system doesn't simply go quiet. Voltage can fluctuate sharply in the moments before and after an outage, and the surge that arrives when power is restored is often more damaging than the outage itself. Standard household circuits in the US operate at 120 volts; even moderate spikes above those levels are enough to permanently damage sensitive computer components.

Understanding how to protect your setup can save you from costly repairs, loss of data and the headache of tracking down replacement parts.