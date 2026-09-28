Why it's important to eject external drives properly

There are times when it's safe to unplug a drive without properly ejecting, primarily when the drive is idle. "Idle" means no apps are using it, none of its files are open and no transfer is happening. The caveat is that "idle" to you doesn't always mean idle to your computer; it can initiate background processes without you knowing. Given the time it takes to confirm whether it's actually idle, ejecting or unmounting is faster (and safer).

How safe it is to suddenly eject external drives depends on your operating system. During Windows 10's lifetime, Microsoft made the Quick removal policy the default setting for removable drives. This reduces the risks of an unsafe ejection going wrong at the cost of performance. You can change this setting for any drive by right-clicking the Start button and choosing Disk Management. Here, right-click your removable drive in the bottom list, choose Properties, then click the Policies tab and pick between Quick removal and Better performance.

On Mac, background processes like Time Machine backups and Spotlight indexing can continue working after you're done transferring files, making proper ejection important there. Linux is the riskiest of the three, as it heavily relies on write caching to improve performance. It can look like a transfer is done when it still needs a few seconds to finish up, so pulling the cable out can leave data in memory instead of properly written to the drive.

Some newer drives have built-in protection against sudden disconnection that helps safeguard against data loss or corruption. But these features can fail, so don't blindly trust them. Your best bet is always be to eject or unmount the external drive before removing it. This only takes a moment, and the OS will warn you if it needs to finish an operation so you don't have to guess.