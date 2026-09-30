Shure's MV6 Gen 2 microphone gives creators more control over their audio

Shure is updating the MV6, its USB microphone for gamers and creators, with more customizable audio features and a new all-white finish. The company says the new MV6 USB Gaming Microphone Gen 2 is largely designed to respond to feedback it received about its original USB microphone, adding more control to the microphone's automated audio features.

In terms of design, the MV6 Gen 2 largely looks like Shure's original model, save for the new white color option and a longer 2-meter USB-C cable that should make the mic usable in more desk layouts. The microphone also features a base designed to minimize vibrations and the option to mount it to a boom arm. For listening to your own audio and quick controls, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a mute button.

Shure

The bigger changes are to the Shure MV6 Gen 2's software. The company offered a denoiser and automatic volume leveling on its original mic, but now it's giving users much more control. Shure says Gen 2 users will be able to set how loud their voice sits in their audio mix and how quickly the mic reacts to changes in volume. The new real-time denoiser is similarly adjustable, with a slider that lets users set how much background noise (fans, keyboards and the like) gets picked up.

All of the settings, including customizable EQ and mic presets for speech, singing and instruments, can be adjusted in Shure's free Motiv app. The microphone also works across platforms: The MV6 Gen 2 is compatible with Mac, PC and Android through its USB-C cable, and iPhone and iPad thanks to MFI certification from Apple.

The Shure MV6 Gen 2 is available today, September 30, for $169 from Shure and authorized retailers. At that price it's slightly more expensive than the recently announced Logitech Yeti 2, but a pretty compelling alternative if you're looking for a more straightforward audio setup.