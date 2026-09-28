How to improve your Android phone's battery life
Fix your Android’s worst power drains in under five minutes.
You really shouldn't have to worry about your phone's battery levels dropping to half by noon, but here we are — a common frustration among Android users. As frustrating as the situation is, there are fairly easy fixes to this that can add hours back to your day and extend your battery's lifespan in the long run.
Most Android phones are running out of juice for entirely preventable reasons, such as a display set too bright, apps refreshing in the background around the clock, poor charging habits or an app that keeps draining power while you go about your day ignoring it. You don't have to drop to airplane mode, accept a dim screen you can barely see on or turn off Wi-Fi. A few targeted adjustments can realistically add hours of battery life without you noticing any real difference in day-to-day use.
It's also worth thinking about this problem from two angles. The first is the daily battery drain, and the second is the long-term battery health. You don't want to end up having to replace your battery. Let's figure out the practical steps you can apply immediately without needing to have an IT degree.
Display and system settings that make a real difference
Your screen is almost always the biggest battery drain on your phone, so that's where we need to start. Lowering brightness manually or enabling auto-brightness prevents your display from burning unnecessary power in dim environments. You can also cut your screen timeout to 30 seconds so the display doesn't linger when you're not using it. Adaptive brightness can be turned on in Settings > Display in the Brightness section, while the screen timeout can be adjusted from a bit lower in the menu.
If your phone supports a 120Hz refresh rate, you should also consider dropping it to 60Hz during everyday use. You might have a less smooth experience when scrolling or gaming, but it won't be the end of the world. Change this setting in Settings > Display > Motion smoothness, where you'll pick Standard over Adaptive. You might also want to let your screen turn off sooner by going to Settings > Display > Screen timeout.
Using dark mode is also an option, but results vary. On OLED or AMOLED screens, dark mode can save between 39 percent and 47 percent of display power at full brightness, according to a Purdue University study. At typical indoor brightness levels, those savings shrink to between 3 and 9 percent.
Beyond the display, there are two system tools that do a lot of quiet work, namely Battery Saver and Adaptive Battery. Battery Saver (also called Power Saving) restricts activity when charge drops below a set threshold. You can find this in Battery > Battery saver and choose between Standard and Maximum. Adaptive Battery takes things one step further and learns which apps you actually use and limits power to the ones you rarely open. You can enable this by going to Settings > Battery > Background usage limits > Three-dot menu > Adaptive battery.
Create smarter charging habits
One thing you can do to protect the long-term health of your battery is to adjust your charging habits. Most Android users plug in their phones overnight and let them charge to 100 percent, but this habit quietly degrades your battery over time. Lithium-ion batteries are healthiest when kept between 20 and 80 percent charge. According to Battery University, maintaining that range keeps voltage lower, which can significantly extend cycle life. Consistently pushing to 100 percent and leaving your phone plugged in, especially in a warm environment, accelerates loss.
The fix is simple — charge to about 80 percent when you can and unplug before bed if your phone doesn't have a built-in charge limit. Many modern Android phones, however, do offer a charging cap in the battery settings menu. You can go to Settings > Battery > Battery Protection (name varies by brand) and choose a limit between 80 and 95 percent.
If you'd still prefer to see a full battery level on your phone, you could also go for the Basic setting. This makes charging stop when the phone reaches 100 percent battery and resumes top-up only when the level drops back down to 95 percent. The advice is to run partial charges if you can live with it. Topping up to 70 percent is gentler on your battery than running it to empty and charging it back to full. Fast charging, while convenient, actually generates more heat than standard charging, and heat is the primary cause of battery degradation.
Figure out what's draining your battery
If your phone is constantly losing charge faster than it should despite making all these adjustments, you should also check out exactly what is draining your battery. Go to Settings > Battery > Battery usage on most Android devices and see which apps have consumed the most power over the last 24 hours or longer. Look for anything that stands out, such as a navigation app that ran in the background all day, a social media app refreshing constantly or a game that didn't fully close.
If you tap on the app's name, you'll see a ton of extra info. More importantly, you'll get access to a button that lets you set background usage limits, which makes it possible to put the app to sleep or deep sleep. Apps in sleep run in the background occasionally, with updates and notifications getting delayed. Deep sleeping apps will never run in the background. Another reason why your battery may be draining faster than usual is that your phone's infected with malware, so you should find and remove any spyware.
In case none of this has any real-life impact on your battery levels, you might want to run a battery test. Samsung users will need to launch the Members app, go to Support > Phone diagnostics and run the scan. Check the battery status, and if you get anything but Normal, know your battery may need a replacement. Other phones will have different paths for this, like Settings > Battery > Battery Health, but the point is the same — any rating other than Good or Normal should push you toward looking into a battery replacement.