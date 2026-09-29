How to get started with Shortcuts on your MacBook

Shortcuts has been available on Mac since macOS Monterey, but it's one of those utilities many Mac users have never explored. At first, it can seem too complicated. You have to know which actions to choose and how to connect them, then hope it all works.

But macOS 27 Golden Gate changes that with Describe a Shortcut, which lets you type exactly what you need and have Shortcuts do the heavy work for you with AI. It doesn't always work, but it makes the app much easier to use — especially if you're not an expert.

If you're not familiar with Shortcuts, it's an automation tool where you create scripts to handle tasks on your devices. Apple's own example is a shortcut that texts your spouse with an estimated arrival time based on traffic when you're leaving work. But you can get much more complex, like a shortcut that checks your calendar and the weather to give you a summary of what to expect today.

There are many possibilities, and now with macOS 27, it's much easier to master the app.