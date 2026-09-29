How to get started with Shortcuts on your MacBook
Automate your Mac with ease using Shortcuts and Apple Intelligence.
Shortcuts has been available on Mac since macOS Monterey, but it's one of those utilities many Mac users have never explored. At first, it can seem too complicated. You have to know which actions to choose and how to connect them, then hope it all works.
But macOS 27 Golden Gate changes that with Describe a Shortcut, which lets you type exactly what you need and have Shortcuts do the heavy work for you with AI. It doesn't always work, but it makes the app much easier to use — especially if you're not an expert.
If you're not familiar with Shortcuts, it's an automation tool where you create scripts to handle tasks on your devices. Apple's own example is a shortcut that texts your spouse with an estimated arrival time based on traffic when you're leaving work. But you can get much more complex, like a shortcut that checks your calendar and the weather to give you a summary of what to expect today.
There are many possibilities, and now with macOS 27, it's much easier to master the app.
Creating shortcuts on your Mac is easy
Creating a new shortcut takes a few seconds. Open the Shortcuts app on your Mac and click the Plus button to enter a prompt. The more details you provide, the more likely the app is to get your shortcut right. A command like "Clean up my Downloads" might be too vague for the app to understand what you really want. Instead, try something like "Every Friday, move anything in my Downloads folder older than 30 days into a folder called Archive." You're more likely to end up with a working shortcut when you provide clear details.
This is a good example of how Shortcuts are helpful for tasks you often forget to do; no one really cleans out their Downloads folder unless they're trying to free up space. Plus, you can check the result right away by opening the folder and looking at what moved. If the shortcut moved too much, re-enter the prompt with even more specific details.
A shortcut can also be great for summarizing long text with Apple Intelligence. Try something like "Take the text on my clipboard, summarize it in three sentences and save it to a new note." Then copy a long article or an email, run the shortcut and you'll have the short version in Notes.
Make your shortcuts easier to reach
If a shortcut isn't part of your normal routine, chances are you'll forget about it after a while. Thankfully, you can assign a keyboard combo to a shortcut, or pin it to the menu bar, so you'll never forget it.
Choose the shortcut you want to adjust and click Edit. Go to the Shortcut Details menu (the one with the information icon) and select Add Keyboard Shortcut. To add it to the Control Center or menu bar, open Control Center on your Mac (at the top-right) and select Edit Controls. There, all you have to do is add the action from the Shortcuts app, and you're all set. Exploring the Automation tab is also a good idea for creating a seamless workflow of shortcuts that run on their own when you need them.
Shortcuts isn't the only element in macOS 27 that acts on your behalf. Visual Intelligence has its own key combo: Shift + Command + Space. After pressing this, select a window on-screen and have Siri answer questions about it or take action, like adding an event to your calendar. Try it on an email with a date buried in it, for example. Siri can also run your shortcuts via voice, speaking of which.
Shortcuts and Siri AI require Apple Intelligence, which means you need a Mac with an M1 chip or later — Intel Mac users are out of luck. Also, some limits may apply when using Apple's AI models in Shortcuts. More complex prompts could reach a limit faster.