How much VRAM should you look for in a graphics card?

NVIDIA sells the RTX 5060 Ti in 8GB and 16GB versions that share the same chip, core count and clock speeds. Tom's Hardware tested both across 21 games and found the 8GB card 2.3 percent slower on average at 1080p medium settings, which grew to 12 percent at the ultra preset. It also found minimum frame rates were 16 percent lower, while ray-traced games fell even further behind. With all else equal, the shortfall comes down to memory capacity.

Testing by Hardware Unboxed found even bigger performance issues with The Last of Us Part II, which ran at 67 frames per second on the 8GB card at 1080p very high, compared with 109 on the 16GB version. It claims that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, released in 2024, crashed at 1080p on ultra settings. When a game needs more memory than a card can offer, it starts swapping assets over the PCIe bus. That causes problems like stuttering, delayed or low-res textures and, sometimes, a game that won't run at all.

The resolution you're playing at is the main factor to consider with VRAM. 8GB is still enough for most games on 1080p at medium and high settings, including esports titles and older releases. Meanwhile, 12GB should be suitable for 1440p gaming in most cases, or will give you even more breathing room for high settings at 1080p. 16GB is the minimum for 4K and is the most future-proofed option currently.

PC Gamer ran some tests earlier this year and found that 8GB cards managed decent frame rates at 1080p while 16GB versions ran faster by a wider margin. It's not until you're cranking up the quality with options like ultra texture settings and ray tracing that performance issues begin cropping up.