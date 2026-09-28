Bose's throwback to wired earbuds add much-needed ANC

Between a modernized CD player and Bose's latest wired earbuds, listening to music never felt so retro. Bose has stepped back into the world of wired earbuds and introduced its Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds. Like the name implies, the earbuds are connected via a 4.2-foot-long USB-C cable and have Bose's QuietControl tech to block out any unwanted noise.

Bose said that each earbud is packed with two microphones that can continuously monitor the surrounding environment depending on your choice of ANC setting between Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and ANC Off Mode. For even better audio quality compared to wireless earbuds, Bose added lossless audio support for its Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds when attached to a compatible device.

Bose

Instead of tapping the side of your head, Bose included an in-line remote that has physical buttons to control volume, playback, calls and switching between ANC modes. On the back of the remote, Bose fit in another dedicated mic that can pick up your voice, while also minimizing unintended noises, like when it rubs against your clothes. As with any good pair of earbuds, Bose's latest model are IPX4 rated, and offer three eartip sizes and two wingtip sizes for a more customized fit.

The Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds are now available for preorder on the Bose website and Best Buy for $99. They'll be available in Black, White Smoke or a limited-edition Dewdrop Mint, with first shipments expected in mid-October.