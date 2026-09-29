How do translation earbuds actually work?

One day, you won't need to understand Japanese or have a human interpreter to have a fluent conversation with a Japanese person; one language would be enough to communicate with the world. That is the grand promise of most translation earbuds projects, and recent developments in AI make that goal closer than ever.

On the surface, translation earbuds seem like a simple piece of tech; for example, with Apple AirPods Pro, all you have to do is connect to your iPhone, select the languages in the Translate app and switch on Live Translation. Then, as the speaker talks, your earbuds translate their speech into your language within a few seconds. Some others require you to hand over a bud to the other speaker.

Beyond the surface, translation earbuds perform a complex set of processes to turn Mandarin into English. Translation earbuds work in three main steps: first, speech recognition; then, machine translation (audio processing); and lastly, text-to-speech synthesis.