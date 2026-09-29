ChatGPT Space is a shared hub for work projects and personal AI agents

OpenAI unveiled several work-related tools at its Dev Day event today, including a hub designed for collaboration. Coworkers will be able to set up ChatGPT Spaces, where they, ChatGPT and Dots (new personal AI agents OpenAI is offering up) can tap into shared information.

The company says users can keep files that they and their colleagues upload — as well as what they generate using ChatGPT — organized in a team space to make it easy to find what they need. This feature will be available for those on OpenAI's Pro, Business and Enterprise plans, first on the ChatGPT desktop app and the web before arriving on mobile.

Aligned with that, a plugin for meetings can take notes and generate summaries (including action items), and add those to a space. The tool deletes the audio that it captured once the notes are generated. This plugin will initially be available on the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS for those on Pro and Business plans, with access for Enterprise users to follow.

Perhaps to ward off concerns that OpenAI might use files uploaded to Spaces (which may well contain sensitive information) for training purposes, the company says its Private Intelligence system "helps businesses use frontier AI with greater confidence that their data is protected."

In addition, ChatGPT will be available on Slack and Microsoft Teams for those on Business and Enterprise plans. Users can mention @ChatGPT in channels, DMs and threads to, for instance, generate slides based on a conversation. With permission from admins or users, the chatbot can hook into tools that they connect to Slack and Teams.

OpenAI announced several other work features, including Pages, a type of document on which users can generate text, charts, images and visualizations before sharing them with colleagues for feedback. Collaborative slides (that can be exported to PowerPoint and Google Slides) will be available in the coming weeks. Shareable profiles on which users can showcase their web apps and plugins for others to check out and use are on the way too.