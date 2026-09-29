Google partners with known nerd Henry Cavill on a video game to showcase Googlebooks

Earlier this year, Google announced its new line of Googlebook laptops, which are based on Android software rather than ChromeOS. While we have had our own take on what this next chapter of computing will look like after some hands-on time with the first five models available, Google is giving the initiative an extra hard sell by teaming up with actor and producer (and known nerd) Henry Cavill to promote the devices. Cavill is collaborating with the company to release a video game using Googlebook.

The pair is anticipating a November release, which is pretty dang fast to make a game of any scale. Google's announcement doesn't have any details about genre or additional creative partners, and with the emphasis on AI in the new machines, it seems like a safe bet that some amount of vibe coding will be involved. While it may be little more than a celebrity-fronted marketing strategy, Cavill's participation is still a fun get for Google and it could be even more effective at driving sales if whatever emerges from the partnership winds up being particularly creative or cool.

And if this is something you're eager to keep up to speed on, you can go to Google's dedicated page for updates on Cavill's progress (though the "Follow for updates" link simply takes you to the @Android page on Instagram).