Mozilla deploys a new-look Firefox across desktop and mobile

Firefox is now looking quite different for most users after Mozilla started rolling out a redesign to everyone across desktop and mobile. The new look may not be too much of a surprise for some, though. Beta testers have been able to check it out through the Nightly version of the browser for the last few months.

Mozilla says it updated Firefox's themes, icons and colors to modernize it in line with features it has added recently, such as a single off switch for generative AI tools. The redesign itself brings more features to Firefox, as well as the return of compact mode, a much-requested option that Mozilla previously nixed. This minimizes how much screen real estate that the toolbar and tabs take up, so you can see more of the website. There's also a theme picker that includes wallpaper options and the ability to organize shortcuts on the New Tab screen.

Privacy settings are said to be easier to find, and Mozilla claimed it hasn't sacrificed performance. It added that the new Firefox doesn't place features like tab groups, split view and vertical tabs front and center, but they're still close at hand for those who want swift access. Moreover, Mozilla said it designed the customization options with accessibility in mind.