Amazon simplifies its Fire TV streaming device lineup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a universally acknowledged truth that choice is good. But an over-abundance of choices can at best bring about confusion, and at worst lead to decision paralysis. Plenty of tech companies have stratified their product offerings so finely that making sense of them can feel like playing 3D chess. We've complained about Samsung and Lenovo doing this before, and more recently we asked why Amazon has five different Fire TV streamers. If you, like us, detest confusing product portfolios, today's news should (slightly) mollify your frustration.

Alongside a new 4K streaming stick and remote control, Amazon announced today a simplified Fire TV device lineup. The list of streaming players it offers has been cut to four, down from the previous... five.

As of yesterday (September 29, 2026), Amazon offered the following devices under its "streaming media player" banner:

Fire TV Stick HD

Fire TV Stick 4K Select

Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Fire TV Cube

From today, that list will just be:

Fire TV Stick HD

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Fire TV Cube

While it's not a significant streamlining, it is a 20 percent reduction, and should be easier to navigate. It's three streaming sticks and a cube. As a refresher, the Fire TV Stick HD is the model launched earlier this year with a slimmer design and retails for $35. The Fire TV Stick 4K is the $60 one announced today, and the Max variant was one of Engadget's favorite streaming dongles last year. The Fire TV Cube was last updated in 2022 and cost $140 at launch.

With Amazon's Prime Day event coming up next week, many of these are likely to recieve significant discounts. The 4K stick announced today will be half off, making it a solid deal at $30. Amazon might not be able to take 50 percent of its product lineup off, but I guess consumers will still get a variety of options and significant savings.