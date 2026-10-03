Is YouTube TV worth your money anymore?

Cord-cutting benefits plenty of households financially, but the common follow-up question is which service you'll use to supplement your live television fix.

As one of the live TV streaming world's biggest players, YouTube TV still offers a lot to its active subscribers, including unlimited DVR storage and the 4K Plus add-on; however, the latter costs an extra $10/month and is only available for select content, including sports, live events and shows from YouTube TV's on-demand library. In contrast, a limited number of TV streamers even offer 4K programming, so keep that in mind.

And while the Disney blackout that affected ABC and ESPN ended last November, the streaming service is losing a trio of channels as of September 30, and any recordings from them will be washed away.

Still, neither benefit changes the fact that $82.99/month is a fair chunk of change, and YouTube TV may not be worth the hefty cost for every active user, but that depends on what you watch.