How to know it's time to replace your Apple Pencil's tip

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The Apple Pencil is a nifty little gadget that lets you draw and doodle on all manner of Apple tablets. Now that the iPhone Duo is allowing for Apple Pencils to be used with an iPhone model, the gizmo's popularity is sure to see a spike. However, just because it's a tool that interfaces on digital screens doesn't mean it can't wear out like a normal pencil. When you're using Apple's signature stylus, there are a few signs you need to track to stay on top of wear and tear.

There's quite the line of Apple Pencils on the market, from the Pro to the USB-C (not to mention the older first and second generations of the Pencil). Despite this variety of models, the detachable tip of an Apple Pencil is a commonality across these many styli. In that spirit, there are a number of common signs that signify whether your pencil is nearing the end of its rope.