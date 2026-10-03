Online retailers that don't support digital wallets are losing Gen Z customers

Gen Z, the generation widely considered to be digital natives, is particularly choosy when it comes to online purchasing, a new study has found. Online shoppers frequently browse sites, fill their carts and head to checkout — only to abandon the purchase if their preferred digital wallet is not available for check out, according to a recent study from global data and analytics platform PYMNTS Intelligence. And this phenomenon is particularly pronounced in the Gen Z demographic.

More than one-third (36 percent) of Gen Z shoppers abandoned a cart in the last 30 days because they couldn't pay the way they wanted, 1.7 times the overall average, followed closely by millennials at 31 percent. Collectively, 40 million consumers in those two age groups walked away from intended purchases in a single month, the study found, resulting in massive profit losses for online retailers. These cart-abandonment rates are significantly lower for Gen X, with only 15 percent walking away from purchases, and baby boomers and seniors, at only 8.3 percent. With Gen Z's spending power expected to grow to $12 trillion by 2030, retailers risk missing out on a major demographic if they fail to expand online payment options.