Why this ancient cable still connects to modern TVs with a simple adapter

If you have an older device and are looking to connect it to a modern display, you can typically use a simple DVI-to-HDMI adapter to connect a DVI cable to an HDMI port. Since the two standards share the same digital video protocol, the adapter just reroutes the pins and doesn't need a conversion chip or external power. DVI-D (Digital) and DVI-I (Integrated) connections will both play nicely with HDMI, with the Dual Link versions supporting far higher resolutions. DVI-A is the one exception: It's an analog standard and requires active conversion. Luckily, the DVI-A standard was rarely used compared to DVI-D and DVI-I, so you're unlikely to run into a device using it.

DisplayPort and HDMI are the modern display standards of choice for most setups, owing to their superior bandwidth and multi-channel audio support. If your device has either of those ports, you should plug directly into them rather than using an adapter.

Over the past two decades, most external displays like TVs and monitors have moved on to HDMI and DisplayPort for audio and video connectivity. The latest HDMI 2.2 specification brings future-proof support for resolutions up to 16K, high dynamic range (HDR) and enhanced audio and video synchronization.

DisplayPort 2.1b is no slouch either, with the ability to link monitors in sequence with a feature known as daisy chaining. For multi-monitor setups, the standard is leagues ahead of DVI.