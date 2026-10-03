What's the difference between battery capacity and battery life?

When comparing the batteries of different devices or analyzing how well your own device performs, you'll often see two terms: "battery capacity" and "battery life." While these go hand-in-hand, they are different metrics. Knowing the difference helps you estimate battery performance and be aware of when you need to replace your battery. This applies to smartphones, portable battery packs, laptops and similar.

Battery capacity measures the maximum amount of energy a battery can store; it's expressed in milliampere hours (mAh) for small devices like phones and power banks, or watt hours (Wh) for larger devices like laptops. Battery life is how long the device can last before it requires recharging, typically measured in hours.

A third metric, battery health, is closely related to capacity. Health is expressed as a percentage of your battery capacity when it was brand-new. This is tied to how many cycles your battery has gone through: one cycle occurs every time your battery goes from 100 percent to zero percent charge (these don't have to be all at once).

For example, starting with the Google Pixel 8a, Pixel devices are rated to retain up to 80 percent battery capacity for 1,000 full charge cycles. So if you add 100 percent charge to your device daily, you may need a battery replacement in about 2.5 years.

While these battery metrics are all related, there are other factors to consider alongside them.