How has Apple's Mac Studio changed over the years?

Put the first-gen Apple Mac Studio next to the newly released M5 Ultra, and you'd struggle to tell them apart on looks alone. Apple has stuck with the same 7.7-inch square of aluminum, standing at 3.7 inches tall, for the fourth generation in a row. But what's inside has changed fundamentally since the Studio's 2022 inception.

That first-gen M1 Ultra topped out at a paltry-by-comparison 128GB versus the M5 Ultra's 512GB, which also moves data at 1.2TB/s, nearly 50 percent higher than what the M3 Ultra managed. Apple skipped the M4 Ultra due to hardware limitations. If you're in the market for a new Mac Studio, though, you'll be paying more for the privilege: Apple hiked the prices for most of its hardware back in June, with the entry-level Mac Studio M4 Max going from $1,999 to $2,499 due to rising memory costs.