The pros and cons of enabling Wi-Fi calling

The biggest potential issue with Wi-Fi calling is its dependence on your Wi-Fi network. The quality of Wi-Fi calling is only as good as the network powering it, so if your connection is poor or congested, you're likely going to run into call quality issues. T-Mobile, for example, requires a minimum of 2 Mbps upload and download speeds for Wi-Fi calling to work. Other major carriers don't explicitly mention minimum requirements, but are likely similar. Also, T-Mobile specifically doesn't support Wi-Fi calling over satellite internet or a phone hotspot. Confirm your carrier's Wi-Fi calling requirement before counting on it.

When you move out of Wi-Fi coverage mid-call, your phone should automatically switch to cellular, but this won't be perfect every time. For the handover to work, VoLTE (Voice over LTE) needs to be enabled on your device because legacy cellular networks like 2G and 3G can't handle it. Thankfully, most carriers and phones that support Wi-Fi calling also support VoLTE, so you can turn them on together. But even with this feature, handovers can be bumpy. Emergency calls are another exception. Carriers only route 911 calls over Wi-Fi when there's no cellular network, so if the Wi-Fi signal cuts, there's nothing to hand over the call to.

Wi-Fi calls work on both private and public networks. And like anything that travels over the internet (especially through public Wi-Fi), Wi-Fi calling isn't risk-free. To prevent potential snoopers from spying on your Wi-Fi calls, carriers use an encrypted tunnel between your phone and its network. But that protection depends on your phone's chipmaker and carrier implementing it properly. A 2024 CISPA study revealed that vulnerabilities put the Wi-Fi calls of around 140 million customers in different countries at risk. However, the flaws have been patched, so keeping your device updated is the best way to secure your calls.