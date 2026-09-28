How to improve sound quality on your Android phone during calls

Tired of saying "Can you hear me?" or "Hello?" too many times on calls? Then you'll be glad to hear that, with a few quick tweaks and not-so-hidden settings, you can significantly improve the sound quality of calls on your Android phone.

There are a number of ways to achieve this, and no, we're not going to just tell you to clean your mic (although you should definitely do that!). Using features like Clear Calling, Wi-Fi calling, VoLTE, Adapt sound and Mic mode can help you get much clearer-sounding calls. As with all things Android, there's no universal way to do things, so features and menus may differ by device.

Also, overall call quality doesn't only depend on your Android phone. If the person on the other end of the call has a weak signal, bad mic or a noisy room, it'll inevitably affect you regardless of what you do. But let's talk about the elements you can control.