Sony digital camera model numbers explained: Bigger isn't always better

Full-frame mirrorless models are divided into sub-categories, all with a single number. The A1 series is the, er, alpha of the bunch with the highest price, aimed at pros. It uses a fast "stacked" sensor that lets you shoot high-resolution 50-megapixel photos at high speeds up to 30 fps, with incredibly accurate autofocus. It also has advanced video capabilities with up to 8K 30 fps shooting, along with Sony's best electronic viewfinder (EVF). The latest model in the lineup is the A1 II, with the roman numerals referring to the camera's version number.

The A9 is also designed for professionals, particularly sports shooters and journalists. Those models have lower resolution (24MP typically), but stacked sensors designed for speed. The newest version, the A9 III, comes with a "global" sensor that's the first ever in a mirrorless camera. It reads the entire image at once rather than line-by-line as regular "rolling shutter" sensors do, eliminating distortion caused by fast-moving subjects. It's Sony's fastest camera by far with 120 fps RAW shooting speeds.

Finally, A7 designates Sony's mainstream mirrorless lineup with moderate prices, divided into no less than four categories. The first A7 is the mainstream series that can handle both photos and video, shoot at relatively high speeds and is the least expensive. The the A7 V from early 2026 has a 33MP partially-stacked sensor, 30 fps burst speeds and 4K 60 fps full-frame video.

The pricier A7R lineup (the "R" is for resolution), has a high-res sensor good for detailed portraits or landscape photos. It can handle video at up to 8K, but creating video is more of a side quest on this camera. The current camera is the A7R VI with a 67MP stacked sensor that supports 30 fps shooting speeds and up to 8K 30 fps video.

Then there's the A7S series designed for video. These have low-resolution sensors with huge pixels designed to capture low light with minimal noise. The latest A7 III model came out in 2020, with a 12MP sensor and up to 4K 120 fps capture. Sony now has many dedicated video models in its FX lineup (I won't get into that here), which may be why it's neglecting the A7S series.

Finally, there are the A7C models (the "C" is for "compact"), including the A7C and A7CR. As the naming suggests, those are compact, stylish versions of Sony's A7 and A7R models with exactly the same functionality. They have the viewfinder on the left side of the camera rather than in the middle and fewer manual controls to preserve space. The latest models are the A7C II (2023) with the same specs as Sony's 33MP A7 IV, and the A7CR that corresponds to the A7R V.