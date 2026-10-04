How to improve your iPhone's call quality

When you're not using your iPhone as a music player, camera or gaming platform, you might actually use it as a phone. And when you do, call quality matters. If calls sound muffled or metallic, cut out intermittently or are drowned by background noise, you can take steps to fix the problems.

Most of the time, the causes are poor signal strength, outdated carrier settings or physical barriers like walls or metallic veneers on glass.

What you can try during the call

First, check your volume and speaker output. The volume might simply be turned down, or you might not have turned speaker mode on. Next, glance at the signal bars. If those are low, move toward a window or more open space.

You might not have noticed that you have the option to adjust the voice mode during a call. Voice Isolation is available on the iPhone XR/XS and newer, as long as you have iOS 16.4 or later. It uses machine learning to block environmental noise, so your voice sounds more audible to the other person.

To activate it during a call, swipe down from the top-right to open Control Center and tap the small Phone Controls banner at the top of the screen. Then under Audio & Video, select Voice Isolation from the available options in the Mic Mode section. You can also choose Automatic, which has your phone adjust for what's best.

Of course, since these options apply to your voice, their enhancements only apply for the person you're speaking to. If you're having trouble hearing the person on the other end of the call and they also have an iPhone, ask them to try this option (as well as the others discussed here, if their calls always sound poor).