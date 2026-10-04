The popular Apple features you won't be getting with the iPhone Duo

The biggest loss you'll feel when switching from a traditional iPhone to the Duo is the latter's lack of a FaceID array for facial recognition. You'll authenticate with fingerprints or passwords only. If you've grown accustomed to FaceID, which pretty much always works as long as your face is somewhere in front of the screen, losing that option could be a major blow. When unlocking your phone, making purchases and logging into apps requires fiddling with a finicky fingerprint sensor every time, it can become aggravating.

On the other hand, some users still miss the older iPhones with TouchID. Maybe your face doesn't play nice with FaceID for whatever reason. Maybe you just prefer the tactility of a fingerprint sensor. Apple placed the Duo's TouchID sensor in the power button, a similar implementation to that found on foldables from Samsung and other vendors.

A feature some may not miss on the iPhone Duo is the Camera Control button found on the side rail of other iPhones. It's a neat piece of kit, with a two-stage shutter and a capacitive control that allows you to change camera settings on the fly, but it seems to have gone over with some users about as well as the infamous butterfly keyboard on late 2010s MacBooks. In other words, it's innovative and cool from a tech perspective but often frustrating to use in practice.

However, if you're one of those iPhone users who swears by the Camera Control button, this loss will sting. Combined with the Duo's less capable cameras, the lack of a Camera Control button suggests that Apple sees the Duo as a media consumption device rather than a creative tool (an impression further advanced by the phone's lack of true multi-window multitasking).