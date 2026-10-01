Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra vs Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: The difference one year can make

Sadly, there's no increase to the charging speed, which remains at 45W for the 11,600 milliamp-hour battery, which is also the same size found on the S11 Ultra. In a landscape where more nimble competitors like Redmagic are putting out tablets like the Astra 2 with much speedier charging (to say nothing of other specs), it's a bit of a letdown to see Samsung stagnate here. Again, the higher price would go down with more honey had we seen some real upgrades.

The two tablets are otherwise almost entirely identical. S12 Ultra will ship with the latest One UI 9.0 Android skin out of the box, but the S11 Ultra will get the same update before too long. Both tablets have the same IP68 water and dust resistance rating, so if you want to watch Netflix in the pool, either one will do. Both tablets have the same exact body measurements, the same thickness at 5.1 millimeters and even the same weight down to the gram — 692 grams to be precise.

If you skipped out on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra because of its paltry updates compared to the S10 Ultra, there's very little here to compel you this time around. If you've felt stymied by the performance of the S11 Ultra, you won't get a lot more breathing room from the new chip, and even S10 Ultra owners may not have a compelling reason to upgrade. If you've still got an S9 Ultra or even an S8 Ultra, this will feel like a significant boost, but the price is still difficult to swallow. Samsung didn't release the Tab S12 Ultra with any great fanfare, and nor should it have — a press release launch for an on-paper update. Even so, you're not going to find a more well-specced Android tablet at this size.