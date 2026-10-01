Sony brings AI upscaling to the base PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added AI upscaling to the standard PS5. It's deploying patches for Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei today that make them the first games to support Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR) through new graphics options. SIE said the tech delivers "notable improvements" to image detail and stability, adding that every PlayStation developer will be able to add QSSR to their games.

The company has offered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling on PS5 Pro since the higher-end version of the console arrived two years ago and it has continued to iterate on the tech. In a blog post, Sony says players and developers asked whether it was possible to bring a similar option to the less-powerful PS5.

QSSR stems from a project that Sony worked on with AMD. It says it's now able to offer AI upscaling on PS5 thanks to "a streamlined neural network architecture" and "a hand-tuned implementation that maximizes performance."

Mike Fitzgerald, head of technology at Wolverine developer Insomniac Games, said the tech "adds more pixel-level clarity and stability to our environments, bringing out extra detail amidst the busy streets of Madripoor, the dense alleyways of Shinjuku and many other areas across Logan's epic journey."

QSSR is arriving on Ghost of Yōtei on the same day Sucker Punch Productions is releasing a complete edition for that game with a story expansion and a roguelike mode that's akin to The Last of Us Part 2's No Return. Folks who already own the game can upgrade for $15.