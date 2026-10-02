What to expect at Microsoft's Windows, Surface and AI event on October 7

NVIDIA is once again claiming it will redefine PCs with its RTX Spark, the company's first major Arm-powered chip built for massive AI models on Windows laptops and desktops. The Surface Laptop Ultra, which was announced in June, is one of the first devices powered by RTX Spark, and from the brief glimpse we got earlier this year, it appears to be a direct competitor to Apple's powerful MacBook Pro. It sports a 15-inch mini-LED screen with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, a massive trackpad and all the ports you want.

But we still don't know how much the Surface Laptop Ultra will actually cost, and there's no concrete release date yet. I'd bet the company is saving up those crucial details for next week's event. I'd also bet it will be so expensive, only true AI diehards will want one. AMD recently launched its flagship AI desktop hardware, the Ryzen AI Halo, at $3,999, and NVIDIA's existing Linux-powered DGX Spark systems sell for $4,999 (up from $4,000 at launch).

Large AI models demand gobs of RAM to run locally, which is a major reason why these AI-focused systems are so exorbitant. To recap, the NVIDIA RTX Spark will feature 6,144 Blackwell GPU cores, 20 Arm CPU cores and up to 128GB of unified memory. The RTX Spark will also be less power-hungry than existing AI hardware, drawing up to only 80 watts of power.

I'm not expecting to be very surprised by the Surface Laptop Ultra. Aside from being one of the first systems with RTX Spark, it just seems to be another premium laptop. But I'm hoping to discover what inspired this poetic take on the notebook from Microsoft Corporate Vice President Brett Ostrum: "A machine like this should not sit still. It should be pushed. Taken to the edge. Used to make real what others call impossible. It belongs in the hands of world makers."