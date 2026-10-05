Here's why it's important to keep your phone apps updated
Those update alerts aren’t just there to annoy you.
You're likely nagged to update something every day, whether it's an OS, browser, console game or anything else with an internet connection. Apps on your phone might seem like a minor update in the grand scheme, but you shouldn't let them sit forever. Updating apps has lots of benefits, and delaying them for too long can cause problems.
Thankfully, this isn't as much of an issue since automatic updates are a quick toggle in the App Store (Settings > Apps > App Store > App Updates) or Google Play Store (in the app, tap your profile picture, then go to Settings > Network Preferences > Auto-update apps).
But you shouldn't fully rely on them, either. Updates can get stuck or fail, like when you have to manually update Android Auto. And they don't necessarily reach your device as soon as they're available. It's best to pair auto-updates with manual checks every so often to make sure they're running as they should. And when those updates are installed, you should know what's happening behind the scenes.
New features
This is the most obvious change when you update an app: buttons moved, features added or libraries expanded. We've all had the experience of opening one of our favorite apps and being surprised by its new look. Some apps, like social media, change constantly. Others, like those for shopping or utilities, might only change once or twice a year.
If you skip updates, you'll miss new tools like leaving notes on Spotify songs, smarter playback options in a podcast app, new courses in Duolingo and fresh tracks in the Nintendo Music app. While the changes that matter most to you depend on which apps you use, you won't want to miss out on your favorites being able to offer more.
This is one of the items that comes with drawbacks, though. App updates can take functionality away or break what once worked fine. You also might simply not prefer an app's new setup compared to how it used to be. Thankfully, developers of active apps should be quick to fix widespread issues, and after using the new version for a while, you'll acclimate again.
Security improvements
Patching security vulnerabilities is the biggest reason to update apps even when you don't feel like it. While not as crucial as OS vulnerabilities, security flaws in apps could potentially open up your device or information within the app to attack. This is more of a concern on Android than iPhone, since iOS isolates apps more strictly.
However, there have historically been attacks that abuse iPhone apps, like making calls without your permission. And earlier in 2026, an exploit was discovered in Zoom's apps that let you take control of other people's devices. It's not as if every app is terribly vulnerable the second you're running an older version, but you never know when something you use could become the next target.
The longer a security issue is known about, the more time attackers have to craft an exploit plan. Installing the latest patches and fixing the issue means your device won't be in their sights once nefarious folks figure out how to cause damage.
Compatibility, bug fixes and better performance
Aside from brand-new functionality, updates can bring performance enhancements to existing apps. Developers might simplify the codebase to streamline performance, fix bugs that caused crashes or make the app easier on battery. They might find ways to perform the same tasks without being as stressful on the hardware. These are small tweaks you might not notice at first, but make your overall experience smoother.
While not as frequent, OS compatibility is also a reason for app updates. When a new version of Android or iOS is coming, developers need to make sure their app runs on it properly. If you update your OS but not apps, they could run into trouble. This ties back into new features, too. For example, when Uber added Live Activities to its iOS app, you wouldn't see them until you installed the latest version.
In some cases, apps might refuse to run until you install the latest version. This can happen at an inopportune time, like if you've just gotten on a plane and won't have an internet connection for a while. Updating regularly avoids your favorite app not working when you're in the middle of a camping trip with no signal.