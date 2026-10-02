Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Here's how they stack up
Choosing between these two powerhouse tablets is probably simpler than you think.
As ever, choosing a premium tablet in 2026 comes down to two very different philosophies. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra bets on sheer screen size, battery stamina and bundled accessories, while Apple's iPad Pro prioritizes raw processing, display precision and a tightly integrated software ecosystem. For professionals splitting time between video calls, spreadsheets and creative work, or anyone who wants a reliable screen for streaming and staying organized, this decision carries real weight.
Both tablets sit at the top of their respective lineups and both come with price tags that make the decision feel more consequential. Samsung's new top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at $1,399.99 and is only available in a 14.6-inch size. The company also launched the 12.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12+ which starts at $1,199.99. On the other side of the fence, Apple's iPad Pro ranges from $1,199 for the 11-inch model and $1,499 for the 13-inch version, not including accessories. For the purpose of this comparison, due to the specs differences, we're focusing purely on the Tab S12 Ultra and Apple's largest option.
The right choice between the two depends on loads of things, starting with brand loyalty and ending with how you actually plan to use the device. Do you need a tablet that lasts through a whole workday without reaching for a charger? Are you doing color-sensitive creative work that demands display accuracy? Are you already locked into Apple's ecosystem of apps? Let's break it down and see how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra compares to Apple's M5 iPad Pro and which one you should get.
Display quality
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a sharp 2,960 x 1,848 resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display reaches a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and 1,000 nits in High Brightness Mode. Samsung's Vision Booster tech adjusts brightness in real time based on ambient light. At 14.6 inches, it's one of the largest tablet screens on the market and the extra space makes a noticeable difference when multitasking in split-screen apps or reviewing detailed documents. Samsung's AMOLED panels are known for delivering vivid colors and we found this tablet to be "bright" and "dazzlingly colorful" in our review.
Apple's iPad Pro features a Ultra Retina XDR display, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Apple officially rates the display for 1,000 nits and 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. Plus, the Ultra Retina XDR is built for extreme contrast accuracy and color precision. These are all qualities that matter quite a bit to photographers, video editors and designers who need their screen output to match professional color standards.
The bottom line is that it depends on your priorities. If you want a tablet that feels like a portable monitor for productivity and multitasking, Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra's larger canvas gives it an edge. Creatives who rely on Apple-only apps and color-management workflows may prefer the iPad Pro.
Performance, battery life and portability
Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor built on a 3nm process. Apple's most recent iPad Pro comes with an M5 chip, which delivers a faster Neural Engine and a 10-core GPU with neural accelerators built into each core. While we can look at benchmark test results to extrapolate the tiny differences in speed between the two tablets, at the end of the day, real world experience will be impacted more by how you use your device.
Battery life is where the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra distances itself from the competition. Samsung claims its 11,600mAh battery will last for up to 23 hours of use on a charge. In our real-world video rundown test, it lasted 19 hours and 39 minutes, which is an impressive result for any tablet. Despite its large battery, Samsung managed to keep the device at just 5.1mm thick, making it the thinnest Galaxy Tab released to date.
By comparison, Apple promises that the iPad Pro offers up to 10 hours of battery life, which is a noticeably shorter claim than Samsung's. Without a side-by-side test, we can't tell you if either tablet lasts significantly longer, but our reviewer Nate Ingraham did say he wished Apple was able to bless the iPad Pro with a higher battery life rating.
As you'd expect, when it comes to portability, the 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is going to be quite a bit heavier than the iPad's 11- and 13-inch models. Thankfully, though, none of these tablets will break your back when you're carrying them around because the Tab S12 Ultra weighs 692 grams (1.52 pounds), while the larger iPad is 579 grams (1.28 pounds). You should also consider whether the much larger dimensions of the Tab S12 Ultra is a fit for your regular purse or bag.
Accessories
Samsung bundles the S Pen stylus with the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra at no extra cost and the purchase includes free trials for Adobe Photoshop, Google AI Pro and Goodnotes. That's a lot of extra value baked into that steep price, particularly for anyone who wants to get into sketching, loves annotating files or editing photos. Two keyboard options will be available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra — the simpler Book Cover Keyboard Slim and the Pro Keyboard with a trackpad — but we don't have any official prices at this point. Samsung says that you'll be able to get them for 30 percent off with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S12 series device for a limited time.
Apple takes the opposite approach. The iPad Pro M5 supports the Apple Pencil Pro, but it's sold separately for a hefty $129. The Magic Keyboard accessory costs an extra $299-$349 (depending on tablet size).
Samsung has a more budget-friendly package here, offering the stylus for free. But if you're looking to turn your tablet into more of a laptop with a keyboard case, you'll have to pay for it no matter what brand you choose.
Which tablet should you actually buy?
Go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra if you want a big canvas and long battery life for the money. Its 14.6-inch screen suits split-screen multitasking and reading documents, especially with its impressive battery life. The S Pen is included alongside a bunch of free trials. At $1,399, it costs less than the 13-inch iPad Pro, too.
Choose the iPad Pro M5 if speed and portability matter more. It's ahead in processing power so it's the better choice for demanding creative work like video editing or graphics-heavy apps. If you already live in the Apple ecosystem, the M5 iPad Pro makes the most sense as well.
The truth is, however, that you'll probably go for your favorite ecosystem, picking as you always do between Android and iOS. Either way, budget for a keyboard.