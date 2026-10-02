Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro: Here's how they stack up

As ever, choosing a premium tablet in 2026 comes down to two very different philosophies. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra bets on sheer screen size, battery stamina and bundled accessories, while Apple's iPad Pro prioritizes raw processing, display precision and a tightly integrated software ecosystem. For professionals splitting time between video calls, spreadsheets and creative work, or anyone who wants a reliable screen for streaming and staying organized, this decision carries real weight.

Both tablets sit at the top of their respective lineups and both come with price tags that make the decision feel more consequential. Samsung's new top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra starts at $1,399.99 and is only available in a 14.6-inch size. The company also launched the 12.6-inch Galaxy Tab S12+ which starts at $1,199.99. On the other side of the fence, Apple's iPad Pro ranges from $1,199 for the 11-inch model and $1,499 for the 13-inch version, not including accessories. For the purpose of this comparison, due to the specs differences, we're focusing purely on the Tab S12 Ultra and Apple's largest option.

The right choice between the two depends on loads of things, starting with brand loyalty and ending with how you actually plan to use the device. Do you need a tablet that lasts through a whole workday without reaching for a charger? Are you doing color-sensitive creative work that demands display accuracy? Are you already locked into Apple's ecosystem of apps? Let's break it down and see how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra compares to Apple's M5 iPad Pro and which one you should get.