Why don't you see external antennas on mesh Wi-Fi systems?

Although external antennas do maximize range, that's actually less of a priority with mesh systems, for a reason that's glaringly obvious when you think about it for a second: A mesh network is already designed to repeat signals and fill in gaps. The most distant devices a mesh router has to talk to are usually its siblings, establishing a backhaul connection to your main router. All other devices are going to be a room or two away, at most.

Where things get interesting is the nature of internal antennas. These are often omnidirectional rather than focused, which aids in another important element of mesh technology: seamless connection and handover. With a wide net, routers can quickly detect nearby devices and switch connection duties, maintaining relatively consistent bandwidth the entire time.

In fact, there's higher potential for things to go wrong with external antennas. If they're adjustable, misaligning them can reduce connection strength to some devices. And let's not forget that external antennas are long and can be broken, whether that's during a move or by accidentally knocking a router off a tall surface. If you don't need to introduce these risks, it's logical not to.

Speaking of fragility, it's worth noting that better mesh routers may actually need more antennas than usual, since they provide a dedicated backhaul instead of splitting that bandwidth with your devices, slowing them down. A forest of external antennas would become not just more vulnerable, but unsightly and complex to manufacture. More on these points in a moment.

There are downsides to internal antennas. Apart from sacrificing range, there is hypothetically more potential for interference from nearby components. As you can tell, however, this issue has been dealt with in a way that minimizes any impact.