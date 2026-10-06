4 simple benchmarks to test your PC's performance

If you're looking to benchmark your GPU, 3DMark has long been the most popular software for testing graphics card performance. You can download a free ("demo") version of 3DMark on Steam, which gives you access to tests like Solar Bay and Time Spy. The no-cost version lets you compare your benchmarking results to comparable hardware from other users online. There's a premium $30 version that allows you to run extended stress tests, which most people shouldn't need.

Superposition is also a great option for benchmarking your GPU. Using the UNIGINE 2 Engine, it can put your card under heavy load with tests that simulate demanding lighting and visual effects. This software can also monitor your GPU's clock speeds and temperature, which illustrates how your card's fans are functioning when put through stressful tests. It hasn't received a major update in a while, but is still worth a try.

On the CPU front, you can't go wrong with Cinebench. It's currently the safest and most reliable way to stress-test your processor, and should thus be your go-to software for benchmarking CPU rendering performance. It's often a good idea to run 3DMark and Cinebench concurrently to put your PC under a combined CPU and GPU load, mimicking actual gaming. Try running Cinebench's CPU multi-core test alongside 3DMark's Speed Way test. The latter will make your graphics card seriously sweat thanks to an array of ray tracing and global illumination effects.

For those looking to benchmark the read/write speeds of top SSDs, CrystalDiskMark is your friend. This free open-source software lets you easily and quickly test out your drive's sequential read and write speeds. To get the best results, close all background apps and ensure your SSD has at least 10 percent of its space free. If you're benchmarking your laptop's drive, make sure you plug in its charger first.