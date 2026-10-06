How to check if your Android phone is still getting security updates

Your phone doesn't blare an alarm the day it stops getting security patches; there's no banner warning or anything else like that. Support simply ends, and your device keeps working exactly as it did the day before. This can make you think everything's perfectly OK, and for a while, it is. But that false sense of security is exactly how people keep using phones that can become targets due to their outdated software.

Security updates matter more than all the fancy new features you get with Android version upgrades. While version updates add features, security patches close the vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to steal data or install malware. A phone can look and feel fine while running for a long time without the patches that actually keep it safe.

The tricky part is that your device can't tell you whether more updates are coming; it can only show you the last one it received. Figuring out where you stand takes a little digging across a few different sources.