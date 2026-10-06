How to check if your Android phone is still getting security updates
Your phone could be out of support even though it seems to be running fine otherwise.
Your phone doesn't blare an alarm the day it stops getting security patches; there's no banner warning or anything else like that. Support simply ends, and your device keeps working exactly as it did the day before. This can make you think everything's perfectly OK, and for a while, it is. But that false sense of security is exactly how people keep using phones that can become targets due to their outdated software.
Security updates matter more than all the fancy new features you get with Android version upgrades. While version updates add features, security patches close the vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit to steal data or install malware. A phone can look and feel fine while running for a long time without the patches that actually keep it safe.
The tricky part is that your device can't tell you whether more updates are coming; it can only show you the last one it received. Figuring out where you stand takes a little digging across a few different sources.
How to check your phone's most recent security update
Start on your phone: open Settings, tap About Phone, then look for Android version (or Software information for Samsung phones). This is where you can see the Android version, security patch date and Google Play system update status. The patch date tells you when your phone last received a fix, not whether it's still eligible for future ones. As a general rule of thumb, if the date is more than three to six months old, it's a good sign that your device could be approaching, or has already passed, its support cutoff.
It's also worth checking Settings > System > Software update, where you can see if there's an update waiting for you. You also shouldn't overlook Google Play system updates, either — these roll out separately from full OS updates and patch core components like media playback and connectivity, giving your phone extra protection between bigger releases. To do so, open the Play Store, tap your profile icon, choose Manage apps & device, then hit See details under Updates available to view the apps (including Google Play Services) that have a new version ready.
It's great that you can check all this on your phone, but none of it confirms your device's remaining support window. For that, you need to look to other sources.
How do you find your phone's end-of-life date?
Manufacturers rarely advertise an expiration date, which is where endoflife.date comes in handy. Under Operating Systems > Android OS, compare the version of Android on your device to see if it's still supported with security updates. Then, open the Device list and search by brand to pull up a table listing the exact date when each model will stop receiving security patches. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, for instance, will get both Android and security updates until September 2033, while the Google Pixel 6 Pro reached end of support in October 2026.
Each manufacturer has its own calendars. Google builds Android, but the manufacturer decides how long your phone gets updates for. Each one takes the Android release, builds its own interface on top (like One UI for Samsung or OxygenOS for OnePlus) and bundles in the security fixes along with its own features. That extra layer is also why updates don't land everywhere at once. Pixel phones get them faster since Google prioritizes its own hardware, while other brands need time to adapt each patch to their own software.
Manufacturers' commitment to updates differs too. A few examples:
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Google: Pixel 8 and newer models get seven years of security and OS updates.
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Samsung: Starting with the Galaxy S24 line and Z Fold/Flip6, the company offers seven years of support. Older Galaxy A-series and flagships from 2019 and later get four years, while some budget models stretch to six years.
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OnePlus: For the OnePlus 12, the company offers four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The latter is upped to six years for the OnePlus 13.
Note that these timelines apply from when the phone was first sold, not when you buy one. Interestingly, the European Union is working to make phones last longer. Starting June 2025, the EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Product Regulation requires manufacturers to provide at least five years of software updates for new smartphones sold within the region.
What should you do if your phone has stopped getting updates?
An unsupported phone doesn't stop working, but it does become a growing liability, especially if you use it for sensitive purpose like banking apps and password managers. Replacing an old device isn't always something you can do immediately, so there are some changes you should make to limit exposure if your phone is in its last year of support or already expired.
First, to ensure your Android phone is secure, you should enable automatic app updates through Google Play to avoid security flaws within apps. Also, avoid sideloading apps from outside the Play Store. Turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account and other sensitive logins, and enable automatic backups so you don't lose data if something goes wrong. You should also run an audit on your installed apps and delete those you no longer use, while revoking sensitive permissions where they aren't strictly necessary. Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks unless you're running a VPN. In this way, you protect your data as best you can without OS updates.
If your phone's last security patch is more than six months old or you've realized you're past your model's cutoff, it's time to consider upgrading to one of the best Android phones. Pixel and Samsung flagship devices currently offer the longest update periods. Whatever you end up choosing, make sure to check its update promise before you buy so you don't have to think about this for a while.