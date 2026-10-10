What's the difference between RAM and ROM memory?

Everything you open on a device involves RAM. When you open a browser tab, for example, it gets copied from storage into RAM, allowing the processor to reach it quickly (a matter of nanoseconds). DRAM is the most dominant type of RAM, and it stores each bit as a charge in a tiny capacitor that gets refreshed thousands of times per second. It can't be refreshed if power is cut, so if that happens, everything stored there disappears.

If you're a PC enthusiast or have built your own rig, you'll probably be familiar with the (now wildly expensive) DDR5 sticks they use. Phones and thin laptops use a different type (LPDDR) that's soldered to the board, while graphics cards cluster GDDR chips around the GPU. Higher RAM capacity means you can run more apps, open more tabs and play more powerful games before the system starts swapping to slower storage.

We saw conventional DRAM contract prices rise by a staggering 90 to 95 percent quarter-over-quarter at the beginning of the year (according to TrendForce). That's because AI data centers are absorbing virtually all the supply as companies race to get them built, like NVIDIA's plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build 10 gigawatts of AI data centers. While that specific deal is stalled, it's one illustration of many to show what's driving prices up to highs never seen before and cutting supplies to regular consumers.

Last year, Micron announced it would kill its Crucial consumer brand so it can focus more on high-margin AI data center demand. It ceased operations back in February. This isn't the first time a memory crunch has hit consumers: Huawei blamed slower P10 devices on a memory shortage back in 2017, after it discretely mixed faster and slower flash chips in the same phone model.