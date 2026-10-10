Can you use a screen protector with your foldable phone?

Due to the physics involved, the inner screen of a foldable smartphone doesn't use regular, rigid glass. Instead, it relies on many flexible layers to survive hundreds of thousands of folds — and to better protect all those layers, foldable phones usually come with a built-in screen protector.

On Samsung foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold8, the screen protector is made of TPU, which is flexible and specifically designed for foldable screens. The recently announced iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, also comes with a screen protector on top of the display layers. This protector also adds a nano-texture coating that gives the screen a matte finish and reduces the visibility of the crease.

Phone makers don't want you messing with the inner screen. When Samsung introduced the first Galaxy Fold, some people thought they could remove the screen protector on their own. As a result, the display began malfunctioning right after that, leading Samsung to warn consumers that the screen protector should not be removed. Samsung and Apple both offer replacements for this internal screen protector — but they have the right tools to do it. You shouldn't try to do this on your own. If the inner screen of your foldable phone looks worn, take it to an authorized repair center.

Some brands sell ultra-thin screen protectors for the inner screen of foldable phones, which are usually less than 0.1mm thick. Whether it's worth the risk is another matter, since companies make it clear that applying an unofficial screen protector to the inner screen can damage the entire display. For such expensive devices, the best approach is to follow the company's advice.