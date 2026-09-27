What do foldable phone cases actually protect?
You'll drop it eventually. Protection is essential.
If you have a fancy new foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Apple iPhone Duo, maybe even an older model from Samsung, Motorola or another brand, you'll want to protect it. The first accessory you should buy for any phone, foldable or not, is a protective case. But they're especially important for foldable phones, which tend to be more delicate because of the hinge design and often have a lower dust-resistance rating. But you might wonder what a foldable phone case actually protects, especially since foldable phones require space and pivot points that regular phones don't.
It's a more challenging process for manufacturers to make cases that offer sufficient protection for foldable phones without impeding performance, not to mention ruining the sleek look of the device. Given how expensive these phones are, however, it's even more crucial to protect your investment. Thankfully, while many cases remain a work in progress, they are getting better, and there are case options that do a good job while looking nice, too.
What these cases protect
Foldable phone cases generally cover the back and sides, up to the front perimeter to help prevent breaks, shock, scratches and scuffs. Because foldables are like two phones in one that come together at a hinge, these cases typically come in two parts. One covers the back and sides, including the charging port and camera island, with a slightly raised edge to protect the camera lenses from direct impact. The other covers the front and screen through a raised lip around the perimeter.
These cases are more like covers, so they offer some protection but not full 360-degree coverage, and they don't protect the hinge. Samsung's Carbon Standing Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 focuses on the inclusion of an anti-reflective film and built-in kickstand, seemingly designed for convenience first and protection second. However, there are models from brands like Casetify that focus on durability, like the upcoming Casetify iPhone Duo case, which claims to include technology that disperses energy from drops and specialized Duo-Lock hinge protection. The company already offers a Galaxy Z Fold 8 case line with similar hinge protection, but it adds some heft as a trade-off. Further, some basic cases leave the cover screen unprotected. You can find a kit that includes a screen protector or buy one separately for added protection of the outer screen.
More specialized rugged cases from brands like CaseBorne, Supcase and Otterbox add hinge protection as well, connecting the front and back in one and offering all-around protection, with a screen protector, too. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example, has a built-in tempered glass screen protector and hinge protection that doubles as an S Pen holder. But they are pretty bulky.
What they don't protect
The main issue with even the best foldable phones is dust, which can get trapped inside. When you close the phone at the hinge, much like with a laptop, dust on the screen can get caught in the hinge mechanism. Even microscopic particles you can't see can damage the screen, or even crack it. It's for this reason that many foldable phones have a lower dust-resistance rating than traditional bar phones, though this is starting to change.
The iPhone Duo and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold are impressive in this respect, with an IP68 rating — higher than what you'll find in older foldables. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 only meets an IP48 rating, which means fine dust particles can damage the screen and hinge. The Motorola razr fold meets an IP49 rating, which denotes the same (the first number in the rating indicates the level of protection against solid foreign objects that are 1mm in size or larger). Unfortunately, no foldable phone case offers protection against dust getting trapped in the folded screen or in the hinge.
Your best bet is to both protect your foldable phone with a case and give it a quick wipe-down before you close it every time. Use a soft brush to wipe away dust particles from the outside of the hinge every so often. This requires more extra care than with a traditional smartphone. But it's important to keep dust out, even with a great case and a more durable foldable phone.