What do foldable phone cases actually protect?

Foldable phone cases generally cover the back and sides, up to the front perimeter to help prevent breaks, shock, scratches and scuffs. Because foldables are like two phones in one that come together at a hinge, these cases typically come in two parts. One covers the back and sides, including the charging port and camera island, with a slightly raised edge to protect the camera lenses from direct impact. The other covers the front and screen through a raised lip around the perimeter.

These cases are more like covers, so they offer some protection but not full 360-degree coverage, and they don't protect the hinge. Samsung's Carbon Standing Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 focuses on the inclusion of an anti-reflective film and built-in kickstand, seemingly designed for convenience first and protection second. However, there are models from brands like Casetify that focus on durability, like the upcoming Casetify iPhone Duo case, which claims to include technology that disperses energy from drops and specialized Duo-Lock hinge protection. The company already offers a Galaxy Z Fold 8 case line with similar hinge protection, but it adds some heft as a trade-off. Further, some basic cases leave the cover screen unprotected. You can find a kit that includes a screen protector or buy one separately for added protection of the outer screen.

More specialized rugged cases from brands like CaseBorne, Supcase and Otterbox add hinge protection as well, connecting the front and back in one and offering all-around protection, with a screen protector, too. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example, has a built-in tempered glass screen protector and hinge protection that doubles as an S Pen holder. But they are pretty bulky.